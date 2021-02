Baguio bans tourists, pending city gov't appeal

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Baguio City is not accepting tourists as the whole Cordillera Administrative Region is placed under general community quarantine, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Tuesday.

However, its local government has written to Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat to ask that the city be allowed to accept tourists despite the quarantine regulation. If approved, the Department of Tourism will then endorse this to the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19, said Magalong.

"We cannot violate the IATF guidelines. We cannot. We have to strictly comply with it. Ang sasabihin na lang namin siguro (What we might say is), just wait for further announcement. But for the meantime, we are not allowing tourists to come up to Baguio City," he told ANC's Headstart.

Magalong said for essential travelers or returning residents, they may simply register online for permit to enter Baguio City.

Baguio City has implemented strict border control after cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant were reported in the region. Magalong said Baguio has noted of 3 close contacts and 4 infections linked to the case of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

Magalong said medical certificates are now required when crossing into the city. As early as January, he has also ordered that children below 14 and elders above 65 years old must stay at home.