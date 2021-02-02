Magalong says to stay as COVID-19 tracing czar if Duterte wants

MANILA - Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Tuesday said he will stay as the country's contact tracing czar if President Rodrigo Duterte asks him to, but he is hopeful his resignation will not reach the level of the chief executive.

"It is a situation where no one can refuse if the President tells you to stay and perform your job. I cannot refuse the President," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Pero hindi naman siguro aabot na kay Presidente, ang dami nang problema ni Presidente. Siguro at the level of Sec. (Carlito) Galvez, makapag-desisyon na," he said, referring to the chief implementer of the Philippines' national policy against COVID-19.

(But it probably won't reach the President, he has many problems already. Perhaps at the level of Sec. Carlito Galvez, a decision will be made.)

Magalong tendered his "irrevocable" resignation from being the contact tracing czar following his attendance at a party where COVID-19 protocols were violated. Malacañang said then that Magalong's resignation "has not been accepted."

He said as of Monday, he continues to perform his job as contact tracing lead, but he stands by his resignation.

RELATED VIDEO