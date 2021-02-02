Galvez, Dizon to convince Magalong to withdraw his resignation as tracing czar

MANILA - Key officials of the Philippines' team in charge of COVID-19 response programs are set to meet with contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong to convince him to withdraw his resignation, one of them said Tuesday.

Magalong, who submitted his resignation after attending a party in Baguio City where health protocols were violated, is "irreplaceable," COVID-19 vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said in an interview on PTV.

"Irreplaceable po ang gaya ni Gen. Magalong. Talagang hindi namin matanggap na magbibitiw siya," he said.

(The likes of Gen. Magalong are irreplaceable. We really could not accept that he has resigned.)

Aside from being on top of the national government's contract tracing efforts, Magalong, the mayor of Baguio City, is also a key player in curbing the spread of the new COVID-19 variant in the Cordillera region, said Galvez.

"'Yung paghihirap niya bilang tracing czar, mahihirapan kung sino man ang ide-designate namin [na kapalit]," he said.

(Whoever will be designated as his replacement will have a hard time matching his efforts as tracing czar.)

Vince Dizon, head of the country's COVID-19 testing program, said he and Galvez are set to meet with Magalong soon to convince the latter to stay in the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) against COVID-19.

"Pipilitin po namin siyang kumbinsihin, na sana po ay 'wag namin siya iiwan sa national task force dahil kailangan na kailangan po siya," Dizon said in a televised press conference.

(We will try to convince him not to leave the national task force because we need him there.)

Magalong earlier said that he might change his mind should President Rodrigo Duterte ask him to stay as COVID-19 tracing czar.

The chief executive has "nothing but praises" for Magalong, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

"I am 100 percent sure the President would want Mayor Magalong to stay as contact tracing czar," he said.

The party last month at a hotel in Baguio City drew public ire after some participants that included celebrities were photographed without face masks and face shields even as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

"'Yung kaniyang pagiging contact tracing czar is a separate thing from what happened in Manor Hotel," Galvez said, referring to the venue of the event that has since been subjected to fines.

(His work as contact tracing czar is a separate thing from what happened in Manor Hotel.)

"Sama-sama po tayo. Hindi po namin kayo iiwan, mayor," he said.

(We're in this together. We will not leave you, mayor.)

Vice President Leni Robredo hailed Magalong for being a good example in owning up to accountability.

