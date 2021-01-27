Magalong says he attended viral Baguio party

MANILA - Baguio City Mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong said Wednesday he also attended social media personality Tim Yap's dinner that was criticized on social media for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

"Yes, I was there. Inimbita ho ako (I was invited)," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He said that before the party at The Manor at Camp John Hay, Yap and his group visited Baguio's art exhibit and bought a lot of paintings.

"Ang dami ho nilang nabiling art, paintings...Alam niyo naman ho 'yung mga local artists namin, talagang naghihikahos. So mabuti na ho na dumating sila at ang dami nilang nabili," he said.

(They bought a lot of art, paintings...You know our local artists are really suffering so it's a good thing they came and bought a lot.)

The mayor said celebrities and other attendees were wearing masks but took these off as they dined, which was when cultural dancers performed and asked the guests to join them afterwards.

"Kung titingnan niyo marami naman sa kanila ang compliant. It’s just that mali lang ang timing," he said.

(Many of them were compliant, it's just the timing was wrong.)

Yap has come under fire for the January 17 party after videos circulating on social media showed guests who did not appear to observe physical distancing.

Magalong said investigation was ongoing but that the city would consider Yap's contribution in promoting local tourism and arts.

"Nag-usap na ho kami kahapon at binanggit ko sa kanya na I understand what happened. Sabi ko sa kanya don’t you worry about it, 'yung tulong mo na ginawa sa Baguio, promoting, he’s saying good words about Baguio, we’re considering all of these...Nahihiya nga sila," he said.

(We talked yesterday and I told him I understand what happened. I told him, don’t you worry about it, we're considering all the help you gave to Baguio--promoting and saying good words about Baguio...They feel embarrassed.)

"We were there to thank them but I did not stay long. Nire-remind ho namin (We reminded them) we have to wear masks."

He confirmed there were possible violations as the city mandates wearing of face masks in public places.

"Meron pa rin, even my wife violated it kasi nagtanggal nga 'yan because may picture taking...," he said.

(There were still violations, even my wife violated it because she took off her mask because there was a picture taking.)

"Siguro sa excitement, nagtatanggal ng mask picture-picture," he added.

(Maybe because of the excitement, they took off their masks and took pictures.)

Yap earlier said he and his group "really followed all the LGU (local government unit) protocols” and tested negative for the coronavirus before they traveled to Baguio.

Baguio Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan, however, said Yap and his group may have still violated health protocols during the party.

"Kahit sabihin na negative po lahat sila na umakyat dito sa Baguio--that’s good--but unfortunately may violation pa rin sa local ordinance natin which for me yun po ay gusto kong makita sa imbestigasyon," he said.

(Even if they all tested negative when they went here, unfortunately, there was still violation of local ordinances, which I want to see in the investigation.)