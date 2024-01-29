No place for VP Duterte in Marcos Cabinet after family’s tirade: Colmenares

MANILA — Following the word war between President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, the latter's daughter Vice President Sara Duterte can no longer be part of the administration's Cabinet, according to a former lawmaker.

Duterte is currently serving as education secretary.

"It’s her choice, and it's President Marcos’ choice. Ang sinasabi ko lang naman, how can you maintain your position in the Cabinet after your father and your brother called your principal (out) for being a drug addict and at the same time dapat mag-resign," said Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares.

Over the weekend, former President Duterte criticized Marcos and accused him of drug use.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte also lambasted Marcos and called for his resignation amid a deepening rift between the 2 former allies.

Marcos on Monday retorted that the former president's tirade may have been prompted by the effects of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller that Duterte admitted in 2016 he used to take for a motorcycling injury.

The Vice President meanwhile said she understands where her family was coming from, adding the quit call may have been prompted by "the despicable treatment that I am receiving from some sectors within the circle of the President."

She said she will stay at her post at the Department of Education unless Marcos Jr. tells her to leave.

'STAY AT DEPED UNTENABLE'

But Colmenares said it was no longer tenable for Duterte to stay in the Cabinet.

"Para sa akin, the Vice President cannot continue to be a part of the Cabinet ni President Marcos... Hindi na yan tenable na mag-stay ka pa dyan. What will you do in Cabinet meetings? Puwede ba yun, wala nang tiwala sayo ang buong gabinete?" Colmenares told media.

Duterte's predecessor Leni Robredo was head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council but was told in December 2016 to stop attending Cabinet meetings due to "irreconcilable differences" with the Duterte administration.

Robredo, who had clashed with Duterte on policies like the so-called war on drugs and the push to revive the death penalty, promptly resigned from the Cabinet.