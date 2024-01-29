Marcos on Duterte tirades: 'I think it's the fentanyl'

President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and son, Ilocos Norte Representative-elect Sandro Marcos, during the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte at San Pedro Square, Poblacion District in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent verbal attacks against him could have been prompted by the alleged use of a powerful opioid painkiller.

Duterte over the weekend accused his successor of drug use and warned him against following the footsteps of his father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who was ousted in a popular uprising. Duterte also called out moves to amend the 1987 Constitution.

"I think it's the fentanyl," Marcos said when asked to react to Duterte's remarks.

Criticized internationally for his bloody war on drugs, Duterte revealed in 2016 that he used to take fentanyl due to a spinal injury from motorcycle accidents.

"Fentanyl is the strongest painkiller that you can buy. It's highly addictive, and it has very serious side effects. PRRD has been taking the drug for a very long time now... I hope his doctors take better care of him," Marcos told reporters.

He refused to comment further on Duterte's accusation of drug use, which he said he did not want to "dignify."

Marcos has never been on a drug watch list, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said Sunday.