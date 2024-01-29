MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said her brother’s resignation appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was "coming from a place of brotherly love."

In a forum in his hometown on Sunday, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said Marcos should resign if he does not have love and aspirations for the country.

In a statement, the Vice President said she surmised that her brother’s call was also driven by "the common sentiment that I do not deserve the despicable treatment that I am receiving from some sectors within the circle of the President."

The alliance between the two families began to fracture soon after the 2022 election, with Marcos giving Sara Duterte the problem-plagued education portfolio instead of her preferred post of defense secretary.

It has gathered pace since then with the powerful House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is Marcos's cousin and also widely expected to seek the presidency in 2028, demoting influential congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, a former president and close ally of Sara Duterte.

Romualdez also spearheaded efforts to strip the Office of the Vice President and the education department of millions of pesos in confidential funds.

The Vice President added in her statement that she will continue to serve at DepEd "unless the President says otherwise."

"Hindi man madali, patuloy akong kumukuha ng lakas at inspirasyon sa tiwalang ibinibigay sa akin ng ating mga kababayan. I take heart from the confidence of the people in my ability to work and thrive in a pandemonium," Sara Duterte said.

"Sa kabila ng lahat, hindi ako kailanman panghihinaan ng loob. I will stay true to my work at the Department of Education," she said.

—with Cecil Morella, Agence France-Presse