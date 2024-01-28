Baste Duterte to Marcos Jr.: 'Resign if you do not have love for country'

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Composite/file

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte on Sunday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should resign if he does not have love and aspirations for the Philippines.

The statement comes after the Davao City mayor, son of former President Rodrigo Duterte and brother of Vice President Sara Duterte, expressed dismay about the current administration’s handling of country.

In leaders' forum called "Hakbang ng Maisug" or "Step for the Brave" in Davao City, the younger Duterte said the country faces the problems of criminality and illegal drugs.

He said he is also dismayed with the renewed plans for peace talks between the Philippine government and the communist CPP-NPA-NDF.

“We are unhappy. Ngano naa ba diay mo diri kay nalipay mo? Because all of this thing that he is causing is oppressing the people. Kay giuna nila ilang pulitika. Wala nila giuna ilang trabaho. So karon imbes of opening up new opportunities, especially for those sa lower classes kay para mo-improve ang kinabuhi sa mga Pilipino labi na sa mga kabus, giuna nila ilang mga kaugalingon,” he said in a speech in Davao City.

(We are unhappy. Bakit, nandito ba kayo dahil masaya kayo? Because all of this thing that he is causing is oppressing the people. Hindi nila inuna ang kanilang trabaho. So ngayon, instead of opening up new opportunities, especially for those in the lower classes para mag-improve ang buhay ng mga Pilipino lalo na ang mga mahihirap, inuna nila ang kanilang sarili.)

“Mr. President, kung wala kay gugma ug aspirations sa imohang nasud, resign,” he added.

(Mr. President, kung wala kang pagmamahal at aspirations sa ‘yong bansa, resign!)

Hundreds of supporters of former president Duterte present in the event also criticized the people’s initiative being pushed for charter change.

Those who spoke in the event include lawyer Vic Rodriguez, former executive secretary of Marcos, Rodriguez said he was just invited by former Cabinet secretary Jun Evasco.

“Nais ko pong sagutin kung bakit ako naririto ngayong hapon, sapagkat nakalagay doon sa isang post na aking nabasa na ang Davao City at ang Dabawenyos are not for sale. And precisely for this reason that I am here because your friend, Vic Rodriguez, is not for sale,” he said.

He said he felt responsible for the current situation especially that he was able to convince many people before to vote for Marcos Jr.

“I feel responsible because I have met and convinced many many people to support my candidate then. At eto na nga po tayo, subalit marami nga yatang elemento sa pamahalaan natin ngayon na ang iniisip lamang ay ang kanilang sarili, kung paano manatili sa kapangyarihan, at paano higit pang lustayin ang kaban ng bayan,” he alleged.

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also criticized those who are pushing for charter change.

“Hindi lang yan nais maging chief executive officer na walang mandato sa bayan, ang gusto pa niya ay forever without limits. Ang tanong, payag ba kayo? Kapag nagtagumpay ang kanilang ninanais na magpasasa sa posisyon, habambuhay asahan ninyo na ang mga leader na narito ngayon, handang makipaglaban para protektahan ang demokrasya,” he claimed.

Thousands also joined a prayer rally in Davao City proper to oppose the people’s initiative. - report from Hernel Tocmo

