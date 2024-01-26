Bayan Muna says event a 'waste of resources'

Image courtesy of Bongbong Marcos Facebook page

MANILA — Around 200,000 people are expected to attend the Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila this weekend, a Palace official said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the even that would be attended by his first family, Cabinet secretaries, government officials, and celebrities, Presidential Communications Office Director Cris Villonco noted.

Performers at the event include Andrew E., Jose and Wally, Geneva Cruz, Arci Munoz and Ronnie Liang.

The rally will be livestreamed.

Villonco said the rally is a “call to action” for Filipinos to participate in the government’s efforts to improve the country.

“It is to remind ourselves, to remind the Filipino, and to transform the Filipino with Filipino pride sa isip, sa salita at sa gawa,” she said in an interview on the government’s TV channel.

“Hindi lang gobyerno ang kailangan magkaroon ng Bagong Pilipinas and this whole transformation. Tinatawagan din namin ang bawat mamamayan all over the world, lahat ng Pilipino… Hindi magagawa ng administrasyon ito kung walang partisipasyon ang ating bagong Pilipino, ang ating mga mamamayan,” she added.

Government services available at the Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally. PTV/Facebook

Various government agencies will offer services at the event’s Serbisyo Fair.

These include payout to pre-identified beneficiaries of DSWD’s Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situations, clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police, registration with Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, and the Philippine Statistics Authority, and other transactions with the GSIS, SSS and the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced the following road closures from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 28 for the rally.

Roxas Blvd. from UN Avenue to P. Burgos Ave.

TM Kalaw - both sides from Roxas Blvd. to Taft Ave.

P. Burgos Avenue - both sides and Finance Road

Ma. Orosa Street

Bonifacio Drive - from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Ave.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes. The MMDA will deploy over 900 personnel to assist in traffic management.

Rerouting plan for Bagong Pilipinas kick-off. MMDA/Facebook

Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares criticized the event as a “waste of people’s resources, time and effort”.

"Sa gitna ng kahirapan at kawalan ng ayuda, gagastos na naman ang gobyerno sa isang rally na walang katuturan. Ang lalo pang masakit ay ayon sa ilang nakausap nating baranggay at Sangguniang Kabataan officials ay gagamitin din daw ang raling ito ng administrasyong Marcos Jr. para itulak uli ang Cha-cha (charter change) at palabasin na ang mga pumunta doon ay suportado ito," he claimed in a statement.

"Ipakita natin sa gobiyerno na tutol tayo sa mga gimik na ganito lalo na kung tayong mamamayan ang gagastos d’yan. Ang panawagan natin sa mga mamamayan ay huwag na silang pumunta sa raling yan at ang samahang rally ay yung para sa kapakanan ng mamamayan," Colmenares added.