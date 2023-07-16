The logo of "Bagong Pilipinas," the newly launched governance brand of the Marcos Jr. administration. Official Gazette

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has launched his administration's governance brand: "Bagong Pilipinas" (New Philippines).

Under Memorandum Circular No. 24 issued last July 3, “all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations, state universities and colleges shall be guided by the principles, strategies and objectives” of the new leadership brand.

“Bagong Pilipinas is the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership, which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government,” read the memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“It fosters the State’s commitment towards the comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery,” it added.

Malacañang described the new campaign as being characterized "by a principled, accountable and dependable government."

The logo of Marcos Jr.’s new governance brand features interwoven blue and red semi-circles that seemingly form a sphere cradling the sun and 3 stars of the Philippine flag.

All government offices are required to adopt the "Bagong Pilipinas" logo and incorporate it in "letterheads, websites, official social media accounts and other documents and instruments pertaining to flagship programs of the government," the memorandum said.

The announcement of the brand came around a year since Marcos assumed the presidency.

Marcos' predecessors have also had their own governance and leadership campaigns.

His father and namesake wrote a book and included his “Bagong Lipunan” campaign in his State of the Nation Address in 1976.

The late President Fidel V. Ramos was known for his “Philippines 2000” socio-economic push, while Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo sought to establish a “Strong Republic” during her presidency.

The late President Benigno Aquino III governed under the “Daang Matuwid” slogan.

