I support 'Bagong Pilipinas', oppose charter change: VP Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte addresses the crowd during a flag-raising ceremony in front of the Davao City Hall, June 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte said she will be attending the government-organized "Bagong Pilipinas" rally in Manila but also said that she is opposed to charter change, against which a prayer rally is also scheduled on Sunday.

The Quirino Grandstand will be led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., while former President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies are attending the Davao City event.

"Kaisa ang buong Department of Education sa pagsusulong ng 8-point Socioeconomic Agenda ng Marcos administration para sa pagbabago ng buhay ng mga Pilipino," the Vice President said on her social media account.

"Kasama rin ako sa prayer rally ng iba’t ibang sektor sa Davao City laban sa isinusulong na charter change," she also said.

"Mahalagang makita at maintindihan natin ang panganib na nakaamba sa atin oras na tuluyan nating isinuko ang ating Saligang Batas sa kamay ng mga taong may personal at politikal na interes."

Former President Duterte said earlier this month that he sees no need to change the 1987 Constitution.

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte has also come out against the People's Initiative campaign to amend the charter, and has warned his constituents against "selling" their signatures in exchange for cash or for government aid.

Vice President Duterte said Sunday: "Manindigan tayo laban sa pagbabago sa ating Saligang Batas sa pamamagitan ng 'Pera kapalit ng pirma para sa People’s Initiative'."

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, with whom Vice President Duterte has clashed in recent months, on Sunday called on Filipinos to attend the "Bagong Pilipinas" kick-off rally, calling it "the beginning of a transformative journey toward a better Philippines."

He also called the event "a call to unity" for Filipinos to work together despite differences.

Officials of the Romualdez-led House have traded words with members of the Senate over how the 1987 Constitution will be amended, with senators calling the People's Initiative campaign divisive and "fake."

House leaders have meanwhile criticized the Senate for linking them to the supposedly grassroots-led People's Initiative and for raising fears of a "constitutional crisis" if the signature campaign succeeds.

The younger Duterte partnered with Marcos Jr. in their so-called "UniTeam" that swept the presidential elections in 2022.

But relations between the Marcos and Duterte families have soured as they seek to beef up their respective support bases and secure key positions ahead of next year's mid-term elections and the 2028 presidential race, which the younger Duterte is widely expected to contest. — Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News with a report from Agence France-Presse