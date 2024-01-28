People's Initiative could lead to shift to parliamentary gov't: ex-SC justice Carpio

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The House of Representatives could transform the government into a parliamentary system if an ongoing People's Initiative campaign prospers, according to former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

"They can convert the government to parliamentary kahit 24 senators will oppose, balewala 'yan," Carpio told TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Sunday.

The parliamentary system of government is headed by a prime minister, who will be elected among members of parliament.

The ongoing People's Initiative, one of three ways to revise the constitution, seeks that senators and congressmen vote jointly on charter change proposals, instead of separately as two houses of Congress.

Joint voting would mean the Senate's 24 members will be outnumbered by the House of Representatives' more than 300 lawmakers.

Carpio also agreed that the ongoing people's initiative — which he has also described as "unconstitutional" — would result in a "constitutional crisis" because the House could "abolish" the Senate.

"Under the proposal nila, the present people's initiative, pag pumasa 'yan, the House alone can convene as a constituent assembly to propose amendments to the constitution," he said.

Constituent assembly is also a mode to amend the charter and is composed of the members of Congress. The Philippines has a bicameral legislature under the 1987 Constitution.

"[A]ng proposal ng House sa people's initiative na ito sila lang can propose changes to the constitution. Kaya babago talaga, babago 'yung landscape natin, babago 'yung political environment," he warned.

Proposed changes to the Constitution will still need to be ratified in a plebiscite.

None of the proponents of charter change have mentioned changes to the Constitution beyond easing restrictions on foreign ownership and investment.

The Senate has issued a memorandum opposing the People's Initiative campaign, calling it a "sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process."

Although initially not a priority for the upper house, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has filed a resolution for a review and for amendments to the Constitution to allow Congress to relax economic provisions that leaders said restrict foreign investments.

He said the filing was to make clear that only economic provisions are open to amendment and to avoid a clash with the House.

HOUSE LEADERS DISMAYED

In a release, House leaders expressed disappointment over Zubiri's remark that a constitutional crisis is already "slowly happening" over charter change.

They noted that House Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed openness to a collaboration with the Senate on Zubiri-authored Resolution of Both Houses No. 6.

"It is disheartening to see Senate President Zubiri jump to the conclusion of a constitutional crisis instead of embracing the spirit of collaboration put forth by Speaker Romualdez," said House Majority Leader Manuel Jose "Mannix" Dalipe of Zamboanga City.

"We need dialogue, not doomsday predictions," he said.

Quezon Rep. David "Jayjay" Suarez, a deputy speaker, meanwhile said that the brewing rift between the two chambers risks “further polarization and gridlock by prematurely labeling the situation as a constitutional crisis.”

“The responsibility lies with both chambers to navigate this complex terrain with prudence and a commitment to the democratic process,” Suarez said.