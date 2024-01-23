Senate on 'people's initiative': 'A brazen attempt to violate the Constitution'

The senators called the ongoing people's initiative as a "sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process." Photo courtesy of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

MANILA — All 24 senators on Tuesday signed a manifesto rejecting the people's initiative that seeks to dilute the Chamber's role in future efforts to change the Constitution.

"While it seems simple, the goal is apparent. To make it easier to revise the Constitution by eliminating the Senate from the equation. It is an obvious prelude to future amendments, revisions, or even an overhaul of the entire Constitution," the manifesto stated.

The senators called the ongoing people's initiative as a "sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process."

"The Senate once again stands as a bastion of democracy as it rejects this brazen attempt to violate the Constitution, the country, and our people... The Senate of the people will not allow it self to be silenced," the manifesto read.

The people's initiative seeks to change the Constitution for Congress to "vote jointly" during a constituent assembly, seen by critics as a move to overwhelm the Senate's 24 vote against the House of Representatives' over 300.

In a statement, Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House of Representatives had nothing to do with the people's initiative but respects it as part of the Filipino's expression.

"The People’s Initiative stands as a direct expression of the people’s will, providing a means for citizens to propose constitutional amendments. The House does not endorse or sanction direct participation by its members in signature gathering, ensuring the process's integrity and independence remains intact," Romualdez said.

Romualdez earlier denied he instigated a people’s initiative to amend the country’s Constitution.