Senate to issue 'manifesto' rejecting people's initiative

Senate of the Philippines building in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Senate will formally register its strong opposition against the ongoing people’s initiative that seeks to dilute the Senate's vote in amending the Constitution.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri confirmed this in a text message on Tuesday, without giving more details.

Senate sources said senators agreed to come up with a “strongly-worded manifesto” that would carry the Chamber’s opposition to the people’s initiative during their Monday caucus.

The same sources said Zubiri would announce the manifesto through a press conference after Tuesday’s session opening.

Asked if the information was true, Zubiri, in a text message said: “Yes and will share later.”

PIRMA, the group that revived its advocacy to amend the 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative, admitted that its goal is to see senators and congressmen “voting jointly” on Charter change proposals.

