900 cities, towns submit signatures for people's initiative

Some 900 municipalities and cities have submitted signature pages for a people's initiative seeking to revise the Constitution, the Commission on Elections said Tuesday.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Comelec officers have been receiving the signature pages as part of its ministerial duty, saying the poll body has yet to receive a formal petition for people's initiative.

"Para ka lang tumanggap ng sulat, " he said, noting Comelec has not even started verification of the signatures.

"Wala pa pong bisa, technically hindi pa magagamit sa amin para sa isang pormal na petisyon."

A group seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution via people’s initiative earlier said it wants to see senators and congressmen “voting jointly” on charter change proposals, instead of separately as two houses of Congress.

The petition needs to signed by at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters. Each legislative district must also be represented by at least 3 percent of registered voters.

Changes to the 1987 Constitution will need to be ratified in a national plebiscite.

