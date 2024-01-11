PIRMA head admits goal to dilute Senate vote in 'Cha-cha'

The group that revived its advocacy to amend the 1987 Constitution via people’s initiative admitted its goal to see senators and congressmen “voting jointly” on charter change proposals.

Interviewed by ABS-CBN News, businessman Noel Oñate, National Lead Convenor of People’s Initiative for Reform Modernization and Action (PIRMA), said their group is soliciting voters’ signatures to amend the Constitution via people’s initiative.

He said the proposal to amend the charter can be decided by senators and congressmen by “voting jointly” and not “separately.”

Oñate admitted they are working with some lawmakers.

“Tthis has been our advocacy for the past 28 years. We want this to be voted jointly by both Houses. What we want to happen is that in the voting, it has to be voted jointly, not separately,” Oñate said.

Reminded about the scenario of a diluted Senate vote, Oñate said: “Yes, they will be diluted.”

Oñate said PIRMA is working with congressmen to ensure that they will achieve their more than 8 million signature requirement, which is 12 percent of the current 67 million registered voters.

“Of course, if we are going to work in each congressional district. We have to coordinate with the congressman in each district. But our coordination is purely on the admin level, which means that we go to them so that we will find out terrain of district number of voters. We don’t get any help from Congress, we don’t get funds. Most are volunteers,” he pointed out.

Senator Imee Marcos remains critical of the signature drive, amid allegations that people are being bribed just to sign the petition.

“Nag-umpisa ang pay-off rate sa P100, ngayon ay umaabot na sa P1,000 sa ibang lugar kasi mainit na ang ulo ng mga tao daw. Tapos yung iba, P40 na lang, ano ba ito. Saan ba bumubukol yan. Pambihira talaga pa-pay off-pay off, isipin mo nakakahiya kasi Konstitusyon ang pinag-uusapan. Naku naman hindi naman binebenta ang Konstitusyon. Para namang ibinenta natin ang kaluluwa ng bayan,” Marcos told Teleradyo Serbisyo Thursday.

Marcos is seeking a Senate probe on the reported pay-offs, which she claimed also include a promised P20 million worth of government aid per district.

The senator shared her theory as to who is behind all these moves.

“Makita mo ang karamihan ng alok galing sa Kongreso. So, alam naman natin yung power of the purse nagmumula talaga sa Congress. Kinakailangan na sumang-ayon sila. Kasi yung mga bossing sa Kongreso, iba sa Senado. Sa Senado, pakisamahan eh, kahit papano magtiisan kayo, kasi talagang kanya-kanyang boto run,” she said.

Her theory was brushed aside by Oñate.

“That’s not true. As I’ve said, everything will undergo discussion process. It will go through debate, discourse until we found out what’s good, and that’s what we’re gonna include in our amendment,” Oñate said.

Oñate added: “Some of our political leaders broached the idea but the President did not say anything. what he said was let us study.”

Marcos vowed to summon those behind the signature drive, including Oñate.

"Okay I will appeal, and I will use it to propagate our cause. Nagkaroon pa ako ng platform for free,” Oñate replied.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva meantime called on groups pushing for charter change to abandon the move.

﻿"Tigilan na po ang pagkakait sa ating mga kababayan ng ayuda dahil lang sa hindi nila pagpirma ng petisyon ng diumano’y People’s Intiative. Huwag po nating linlangin ang taong bayan na kailangan natin ang charter change para solusyunan ang problema ng lipunan," Villanueva said in a statement.

The PIRMA leader junked allegations that they are paying those who are signing their PI petition, claiming that anti-charter change groups are just concocting stories against them.

He said PIRMA volunteers are wearing identification cards and are openly stating that the signature drive is for people’s initiative.

June 2024 is the target date of PIRMA to submit their gathered signatures to the Commission on Elections.

If they succeed in the plebiscite, PIRMA is also eyeing to change the bicameral form of government to a unicameral one, he said.

“Everything will be on consensus and consultation basis and there will be discussion, and then we will come with these things on whether local officials will have six years instead of three years,” he said.

Marcos said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has called for an all-senators’ caucus centered on the people’s initiative issue.

She said the end goal is for the Senate to come up with a unified stand on the matter.

Former senator Leila de Lima meantime called PIRMA’s pro-charter change paid advertisements as a move that aims to destroy the 1986 EDSA People Power spirit.

While saying that the “EDSA Pwera” ad was their ad agency’s concept, Oñate said he’s willing to apologize to those who were offended by their paid advertisement if needed.