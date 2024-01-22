Home  >  News

Romualdez denies ordering people’s initiative signature drive

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2024 11:04 PM

A denial from Philippine House Speaker Martin Romualdez that he instigated a people’s initiative to amend the country’s constitution. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 22, 2024
