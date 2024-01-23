How to withdraw your signature from the people's initiative form

Signature forms for people's initiative submitted to Comelec. Photo courtesy of the Commission on Elections

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it has so far received signature forms for people's initiative from 884 cities and municipalities involving 160 legislative districts.

The people's initiative seeks to amend a provision of 1987 Constitution in order for the Congress to "vote jointly" in future Charter change efforts.

Several groups have condemned the move, with some alleging that those who signed the forms were offered money or government aid in exchange for their support.

Comelec spokesman Rex Laudiangco advised voters who want to withdraw their signature or question the gathering process to go to their local Comelec office to file a complaint.

“Pumunta po kayo doon sa opisina kung saan naisumite ‘yun pong inyong pirma. Dalawang bagay. Una, administratibo. Pwede niyo pong patanggal ‘yung pirma ninyo. Ibabawas po natin," Laudiangco said.

"Ikalawa, kung gusto niyo magsampa ng kasong kriminal, kung anuman po, pwede po kayo mag-file ng complaint at lahat po ‘yan ay tatanggapin at aaksiyunan ng Comelec,” Laudiangco added.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said Comelec must verify the signatures of those who signed the people's initiative forms.

—With reports from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News