Senators reject people's initiative on charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2024 10:47 PM

The Philippine Senate pushed back against the support of House lawmakers for a people's initiative to amend the country's constitution.

But the speaker said the House will provide the framework for a signature campaign in support of the initiative. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 23, 2024
 
