Romualdez reaches out to Zubiri amid charter change standoff

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of the Nation Address at the Opening of the 19th Congress on July 24, 2023. The President is accompanied by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - House Speaker Martin Romualdez has reached out to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri after the Senate slammed the ongoing people’s initiative that has been attributed to the House which could result in the joint voting of senators and congressman in a constituent assembly—a proposal that could leave the 24 senators overwhelmed by over 300 congressmen during the voting on charter amendments.

Romualdez began his letter by by quoting his own speech to lawmakers at the resumption of legislative sessions last Monday, where the House chief stressed the importance of opening the country to more foreign investments and welcomed the Senate’s previous decision to consider a charter amendment empowering Congress to legislate the regulation of foreign investments in 3 sectors.

“This signals a strong sense of unity and purpose, The Congress of the Philippines, now acting as one body, will eventually fulfill the call for a reformed, responsive, and results oriented constitutional framework," the Speaker said last Monday.

“Sa tulong ng Senado at lahat ng Pilipinong naghahangad ng pagbabago, matutupad na rin ang pangarap natin na mabuksan ang ekonomiya para makapasok ang pondong kailangan sa paglikha ng mas maraming negosyp, trabaho at kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino," Romualdez also said last Monday.

The Speaker then reiterates in his letter that the House awaits the Senate’s approval of their own charter change resolution, and the House’s commitment to adopt the measure.

The Senate, however, walked away from that resolution as some senators blamed the Speaker and the House for the people’s initiative.

Romualdez then talked about an alternative Senate-led People’s Initiative.

“We also pledge and commit to support an alternative People’s Initiative led by the Senate with the proposition on amendments to the restrictive economic provisions of the constitution," the Speaker said.

The Speaker then concludes his 2 page letter by emphasizing the importance of cooperation and collective resolve.

“We stand at a historic juncture, where cooperations and collective resolve are paramount. We will transcend past barriers to reform, charting a course towards a future where every Filipino can partake in the nation’s prosperity,” Romualdez said.

“In uniting under our values and principles, the leaders of the House of Representatives, recommit ourselves to the service of our people and the democratic ideals we are sworn to uphold. Together, we are steadfast in our resolve to cultivate a nation where democracy flourishes, economies thrive, and every Filipino is empowered to realize their fullest potential," the Speaker said.

All 24 Senators on Tuesday signed a manifesto that rejected the people's initiative, calling it a "brazen attempt to violate the Constitution, the country, and our people."

Romualdez has already denied that he instigated a people’s initiative to amend the country’s Constitution.

In the wake of the brewing feud between the House of Representatives and the Senate, minority leader Koko Pimentel called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to talk to Romualdez regarding the people's initiative.

"I hope the president will now step in, exercise the powers and prerogatives of his office. Plus the fact that the leader of the House of Representatives is his younger cousin na meron siyang influence over," Pimentel said.

RELATED VIDEO