Duterte warns Marcos Jr. he might suffer same fate as father

Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) speaks to his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (right) after the departure honors for Duterte at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on June 30, 2022. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo/file

(UPDATED) Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night warned his successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., against following the footsteps of his father.

Duterte, in his speech during the prayer rally against the people's initiative to amend the Constitution, also accused Marcos Jr. of being a "drug addict".

“Bongbong, bangag yan. May drug addict tayo na president,” Duterte claimed.

“Noong ako ay mayor, pinakitaan ako ng evidence ng PDEA. Doon sa listahan, nandoon yung pangalan mo. Ayaw kong sabihin yan kasi magkaibigan tayo. Kung hindi magkaibigan, magkakilala… eh ikaw eh, pumapasok kayo ng alanganin. Mr. President, baka susunod ka sa dinaanan ng tatay mo. Diyan ako takot, ayaw kong mangyari sa iyo yan,” Duterte said.

The late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. held power from 1965 until 1986, when he was ousted in a popular uprising.

Duterte also claimed that any ensuing unrest "will divide the nation" and will be "bloody".

"Mr. President, Ma'am Liza Araneta Marcos, hindi ninyo ako kalaban. Wala akong sinasabi ng masama. Hindi lang ako makakampanya noon. Alam mo iniiwasan ko ito. Itong panahon na ito. Ito talaga ang iniwasan ko kasi mapipilitan ako ngayon magsalita laban sa mga tao sa gobyerno," he said. "Alam mo, Mr. President, hindi ako maghingi ng tawad. Kagagawan mo yan eh. It is your responsibilities sa sarili mo. What you do in this world binds you. Iyo 'yan. Wag mong sisihin ang ibang tao. Sarili mong utak at katawan yan."

Duterte, during his speech, also urged the police and the military to protect the Constitution.

He also claimed that similar rallies against Charter change may be held across the country.

"Ang Constitution is supposed to be permanent thing. Ang batas na ibinigay ng Constitution sa Congress sa lawmakers, they can make laws every day, modify, change it if they want every week, okay lang yan. Wag niyong pakialaman ang Constitution kasi yun ang bahay opisyal ng Pilipino," he said.

"Bakit pumasok sa utak niyo yang People's Initiative? Anong nakain ninyo? There's nothing wrong with the Constitution right now. The environment in the Philippines seems to be positive, okay. Wala namang problema," Duterte added. Alam mo sa umpisa pa lang, nagududa na ako. Bakit? People's Initiative manggaling sa tao. Dapat niyan galing sa purok, sa barangay, sa DILG, ipasa nila sa siyudad, sa probinsya, at sa national office."

'ILLEGAL DRUG USER'

When he was president, Duterte questioned the qualifications of one presidential contender, who he claimed is an "illegal drug user". He did not directly name Marcos Jr. at that time.

"There’s even a presidential candidate na nag-cocaine... May kandidato tayo na nagko-cocaine ‘yan, mga anak ng mayaman," Duterte said in a speech in 2021.

Marcos Jr. later said he took a drug test in response to Duterte's allegations.

Marcos said that while "I really don’t feel that I am the one being alluded to" by Duterte, he believed it was his "inherent duty as an aspiring public official to assure my fellow Filipinos that I am against illegal drugs."

"This is why I took a cocaine test yesterday and the result was submitted this morning to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the office of the Chief of the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation," he said in a statement.

Marcos Jr. said he took the drug test at a hospital and he tested negative for drug use.

"I am, and will remain, a vigilant anti-illegal drugs campaigner," Marcos said.

ABS-CBN News, as of posting, is trying to get the side of Marcos Jr., as well as his sister Senator Imee Marcos, who was present in the prayer rally in Davao City. - with reports from Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO