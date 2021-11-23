Former senator Bongbong Marcos speaks with the members of the press after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Oct. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he took a drug test after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that a contender seeking to replace him in the 2022 elections supposedly uses cocaine.

Marcos said that while"I really don’t feel that I am the one being alluded to" by Duterte, he believed it was his "inherent duty as an aspiring public official to assure my fellow Filipinos that I am against illegal drugs."

"This is why I took a cocaine test yesterday and the result was submitted this morning to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the office of the Chief of the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation," he said in a statement.

In a separate interview with Anthony Taberna, Marcos said he took the drug test at a hospital.

He told Taberna he tested negative for drugs.

"I am, and will remain, a vigilant anti-illegal drugs campaigner," Marcos told the supporters of his 2022 tandem with running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the President's daughter.

Duterte has not named and did not cite evidence against the presidential candidate that he claimed is wealthy and uses cocaine.

But last week, the President called Marcos a "spoiled" and "weak leader."

