The Lacson-Sotto tandem went to PDEA for a voluntary drug test after President Rodrigo Duterte said a presidential aspirant is a known user of cocaine. Photo courtesy of Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

MANILA - Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his runningmate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III underwent a voluntary drug test on Monday, days after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed a presidential aspirant was into cocaine.

Lacson and Sotto went to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) headquarters around noon.

"What we underwent was not the ordinary testing. PDEA uses a MULTI DRUG testing kit. It can check all types of illegal drugs, encompassing holistic drug test," Sotto told reporters.

"Ordinary testing only checks marijuana and shabu," he said.

Urine samples were taken and the PDEA is still processing these samples, said the Senate President, who once led the Dangerous Drugs Board.

LOOK: Lacson-Sotto tandem in PDEA to undergo voluntary drug test after President Rodrigo Duterte said a presidential aspirant is a known user of cocaine.



📷: Sen. Tito Sotto pic.twitter.com/Vb0hjfTRhm — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) November 22, 2021

The move comes as several sectors urged politicians running in the 2022 national elections to undergo drug testing to prove that they are not the ones being alluded to by the President.

Last week, Duterte alleged that a presidential contender, who hails from an affluent family, is a known user of cocaine. Duterte did not mention names.

Both Lacson and Sotto are anti-drug advocates, and once pushed to impose capital punishment against drug lords.

Earlier this month, the pair said they are no longer in favor of death penalty against drug lords and heinous crime convicts, saying the government could just build a special facility where these criminals would be isolated from the rest of the country.