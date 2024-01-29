President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (L-front) and former President Rodrigo Duterte (R-front) march during Marcos' inauguration ceremony at the Malacanang presidential palace grounds in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2022. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/Pool/File

MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday urged former President Rodrigo Duterte to refrain from hurling "budol-budol" or scam stories against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the push to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte on Sunday warned the President against following the footsteps of his father, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who he was ousted in a popular uprising.

Duterte also accused his successor of using drugs and called out proposals to amend the constitution in a speech to a large crowd of supporters in Davao City.

"Tigilan mo na 'yang budol-budol galing sa Davao, please lang," said Romualdez, Marcos' cousin.

"Nakikita ng buong mundo na nagkakaisa na ang Pilipinas. Mukhang kayo lang d'yan sa Davao ay gumagawa na lang ng istorya. Ulitin ko, tigilan mo na lang yung budol-budol mo at dapat seryoso na tayo. Igalang natin ang ating Presidente," he added.

The Speaker noted that Marcos had never been on any drug watch list.

Romualdez said he was also “stumped” by Duterte’s opposition to Charter change, when constitutional change towards a federal form of government was one of his campaign promises.

Duterte had eventually acknowledged that there was no appetite for federalism among Filipinos.

“Unang-una, baka nahirapan naman talaga si president Duterte kasi 'yung plataporma kaya nanalo sya ay federalismo. Hindi lang 'yang amendment ng economic provisions, 'yan yung pagbabago nung buong sistema ng government,” Romualdez said, according to a press release release.

“Mukhang hindi nya nakayanan eh. Ngayon na may naglulunsad na magandang move for charter amendments, baka nakikita nya na 'yung hindi n'ya nagawa ay magagawa. Baka mangyari na ngayon kaya sinisiraan nya,” he added.

Romualdez also hit Duterte’s anti-drugs campaign promise.

“Sinabi rin nya, 'di ba, pinag-usapan kanina drugs na bigyan daw siya ng tatlong buwan. Eh anim na taon eh andami-daming drugs pa rin. Yung nangyari, andami nilang pinatay,” Romualdez said.

Some 6,000 drug suspects were killed in police operations under Duterte’s war on drugs, based on official figures. But rights groups estimate up to 30,000 individuals could have been lost due to the anti-narcotics drive.

Romualdez added: “Kaya mag-isip-isip na lang muna sya. They are saying those who are in the glass houses should not cast stones. Baka hindi nya alam, marami syang kakulangan, di ba?"