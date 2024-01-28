Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 'never in our watch list': PDEA

PDEA: PRESIDENT FERDINAND R MARCOS JR WAS NEVER IN OUR WATCH LIST

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency denied Monday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was in its watch list, contrary to the claims of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte on Sunday night also accused Marcos Jr. of being a "drug addict", saying the PDEA showed him a list while he was mayor of Davao City.

“Bongbong, bangag yan. May drug addict tayo na president,” Duterte claimed.

“Noong ako ay mayor, pinakitaan ako ng evidence ng PDEA. Doon sa listahan, nandoon yung pangalan mo. Ayaw kong sabihin yan kasi magkaibigan tayo. Kung hindi magkaibigan, magkakilala… eh ikaw eh, pumapasok kayo ng alanganin. Mr. President, baka susunod ka sa dinaanan ng tatay mo. Diyan ako takot, ayaw kong mangyari sa iyo yan,” Duterte added.

In response, PDEA said that from its inception in 2002 and up to the present, "President Ferdinand R Marcos, Jr was NEVER in our National Drug Information System (NDIS)."

The NDIS refers to the intelligence database of all drug personalities, gathering inputs from counterparts in both law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"Pursuant to its mandate under Republic Act 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, PDEA regularly conducts intelligence workshops in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to update the NDIS," PDEA said in a statement.

The agency also noted that when President Duterte was in office in 2016, his administration came out with a "narco-list" of suspected drug personalities.

"Upon continuing validation and re-validation, it became the Inter-Agency Drug Information Database or IDID. The name of President Marcos is also not in the said list," PDEA said.

"Based on all the foregoing facts, the PDEA asserts that President Marcos, Jr is not and was never in its watch list."

CANDIDATE USING COCAINE?

In 2021, Duterte also questioned the qualifications of one presidential contender, who he claimed is an "illegal drug user". He did not directly name Marcos Jr. at that time.

"There’s even a presidential candidate na nag-cocaine... May kandidato tayo na nagko-cocaine ‘yan, mga anak ng mayaman," Duterte said in a speech in 2021.

Marcos Jr. later said he took a drug test in response to Duterte's allegations.

Marcos said that while "I really don’t feel that I am the one being alluded to" by Duterte, he believed it was his "inherent duty as an aspiring public official to assure my fellow Filipinos that I am against illegal drugs."

"This is why I took a cocaine test yesterday and the result was submitted this morning to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the office of the Chief of the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation," he said in a statement.

Marcos Jr. said he took the drug test at a hospital and he tested negative for drug use.

"I am, and will remain, a vigilant anti-illegal drugs campaigner," Marcos said.

ABS-CBN News, as of posting, is trying to get the side of Marcos Jr., as well as his sister Senator Imee Marcos, who was present in the prayer rally in Davao City. - with reports from Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News