Transport groups press Supreme Court to stop PUV modernization

Drivers and operators under the group Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (Manibela) assemble at the University of the Philippines as they begin their transport protest on January 16, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — Various transport groups, including those from Negros Island, went to the Supreme Court on Tuesday in time for its en banc session to call for the immediate issuance of a temporary restraining order against the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

"Lumuwas kami talaga dito, para makita ng Korte Suprema na hindi lang yung Metro Manila at NCR yung apektado,” said Lilian Sembrano, chairwoman of transport group KABACOD Negros.

Piston national president Mody Floranda told ABS-CBN News that they were still hopeful that the Supreme Court would issue a TRO before the end of January.

Floranda said they would mount another transport protest and were just finalizing its exact date.

He reiterated that they would continue plying their regular routes on February 1, despite stern warning from regulators that all unconsolidated PUJs would be deemed colorum and apprehended.

“Wala namang operator na gustong maging colorum yung kanilang mga sasakyan. Una, hindi pinapayagan ng LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na mag-renew ng kanilang PA o temporary permit to operate,” Floranda told ABS-CBN News.

He said drivers and operators would attend another the continuation of the House of Representatives probe on Wednesday to iron out issues on PUV modernization.

On Teleradyo Serbisyo, Manibela President Mar Valbuena said the government should focus on helping their sector.

“Itong gobyerno natin dapat pangalagaan niya yung mamamayan niya na huwag mawalan ng hanapbuhay. Kabaligtaran po ang ginagawa, tinatanggalan niya ng kabuhayan yung mga drivers at operators na mga kasamahan po natin,” Valbuena said.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) previously said there was no turning back in terms of the implementation of the PUV modernization program.