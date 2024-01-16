Drivers and operators under the group Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (Manibela) assemble at the University of the Philippines as they begin their transport protest on January 16, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to deny the petition for certiorari and application for a temporary restraining order filed by transport group Piston on the PUV modernization program.

The DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) filed their comment on Piston's petition on January 5 through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

“Wherefore, premises considered, it is respectfully prayed that the petition for certiorari and prohibition with urgent application for a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction dated 19 December 2023 be denied for lack of merit,” the OSG said in the comment.

The OSG said the petition of Piston, as well as other stakeholders like Bayan Muna, Para-Advocates for Inclusive Transport, No To PUV Phaseout Coalition and Komyut, should be dismissed outright on procedural grounds.

The groups led by Piston filed an urgent motion for the issuance of a TRO last month before the December 31, 2023 consolidation deadline of PUV franchises.

The petitioners prayed for the TRO to prevent the supposedly grave and irreparable injury that jeepney drivers and operators, their families and the commuting public will suffer because of the modernization program.

The OSG also stressed that assuming the petition will be given due course, it should also be dismissed for lack of merit since the provisions in the assailed Department Order No. 2017-011 and other LTFRB issuances do not violate due process, equal protection and the right against unreasonable seizures.

“As applied to government actions, the due process clause is not contravened when the government action is reasonably necessary to promote public interest,” the OSG said.

The OSG enumerated various reasons for the need to modernize the transport sector, including studies done by foreign governments and institutions.

Among the justifications made by the DOTr and the LTFRB are the supposedly dangerous and congested traffic situation in the country and the inefficient supply of low-quality public transport service.

They also cited that in Metro Manila alone, more than 43,000 jeepney franchises and over 830 bus franchises in more than 900 routes are existing, making the public transport market practically unmanageable.

The transport industry also supposedly accounts for 34% of energy-related greenhouse gas emission, with jeepney accounting for 40% of all vehicle trips.



“Consequently, the government launched the PUVM program designed to improve and consolidate the local public land transport service towards a restructured, modern, well-managed, and environmentally-sustainable transport sector,” the OSG said.



