What happens to old jeepneys under PUV modernization?

Posted at Jan 16 2024 11:31 AM

MANILA — What will happen to the old jeepneys under the government's PUV Modernization Program?

Office of Transportation Cooperatives chairman Andy Ortega said the old units could be used as private vehicles as long as they are roadworthy. 

On the other hand, those units that are already unusable can be brought to a scrap facility "and there will be a certain amount to be paid" to the owners, he told ANC.

 

—ANC, January 16, 2023
