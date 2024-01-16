Home > News What happens to old jeepneys under PUV modernization? ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2024 11:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — What will happen to the old jeepneys under the government's PUV Modernization Program? Office of Transportation Cooperatives chairman Andy Ortega said the old units could be used as private vehicles as long as they are roadworthy. On the other hand, those units that are already unusable can be brought to a scrap facility "and there will be a certain amount to be paid" to the owners, he told ANC. LTFRB agrees to ‘recalibrate’ PUV modernization to ensure protection of rights of drivers, operators LTFRB now focusing on those who 'embraced' modernization program —ANC, January 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber OTC, Andy Ortega, PUV modernization, jeepney phaseout,ANC promo, ANC, ANC Exclusives, ANC top, ANC Headstart Read More: OTC Andy Ortega PUV modernization jeepney phaseout