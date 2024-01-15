MANILA — A transport official said on Monday that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is “confident” in the government’s rollout of the jeepney modernization program, dismissing claims that the chief executive may have been misinformed about the move to phase out traditional jeepneys.



The President has received an updated list of drivers and operators that have consolidated into cooperatives, said Jesus Ferdinand Ortega, chairperson of the Office of Transportation Cooperative.

“Noong umupo kami sa harap ng Pangulo, kitang-kita po namin sa kanyang demeanor, sa kanyang mata, the confidence tungkol sa programa,” he said in a press conference in Malacañang.



“He knows the numbers, he knows about the program and he was very confident in saying hindi na tayo mag-eextend,” he said.



“He was still saying sa dulo, tulungan pa natin ang ating mga drivers, kooperatiba to improve further yung programa at sinabi rin po niya kailangan na natin ‘to ibigay sa ating mga mananakay, sa mga commuters,” he added.



With the lapse of the December 31, 2023 deadline for consolidation, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will now focus on “those who have embraced the program,” said Zona Tamayo, LTFRB regional director for the National Capital Region.



“Yung hindi nag-consolidate will no longer be allowed to run the routes, except if we see, if we analyze that there is a need,” she said.



“But so far, by February 1 they will no longer be allowed to ply the routes,” she added.

Drivers who will be flagged by officials next month will have to present a copy of their vehicle registration from the Land Transportation Office and a copy of their application for consolidation to avoid penalties, Tamayo said without enumerating possible sanctions against those who would fail to comply.

Several transport groups will mount a protest on January 16 to urge Marcos Jr. recall the policy that is expected to force thousands of jeepney drivers out of their jobs.



Other groups are urging the government to first complete their route rationalization study before stripping permits from jeepney drivers who would fail to join cooperatives.



The government’s route rationalization study was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has yet to be completed as of this year.



The Department of Transportation is “crafting with the financing in order for the rationalization study to continue in the next years,” Tamayo said.



Meantime, the LTFRB admitted that it has yet to issue special permits that would allow some unconsolidated jeepney units to service routes where the consolidation numbers remain low.