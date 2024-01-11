LTFRB: Unconsolidated PUJs will be deemed 'colorum'

A modern jeepney traverses along Buendia Avenue in Makati City on March 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday said public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers who will not join the consolidation under PUV Modernization Program will be tagged as "colorum" beginning Feb. 1.

According to LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, unconsolidated PUJs will be considered colorum after January 31, 2024. Under regulations, the franchises of unconsolidated jeepneys will be revoked.

Guadiz said during the extension period or the month of January, they would send show cause orders to jeepney operators.

“Yung show cause order po sa January po yan, hanggang January 31, lahat po ng mga hindi nag-consolidate padadalhan po namin ng show cause order. After January 31, wala na po kayong prangkisa, hulihan na po yun at ang classification na po ng sasakyan n’yo ay colorum na so may demarcation line ho yan from January 31 po yung show cause. Lahat ng hindi nakapag-consolidate, classified na pong colorum kaya huhulihin na po ito, yes by February 1,” Guadiz said.

Amid calls of some lawmakers to appeal to the Office of the President the suspension of the PUVMP, DOTr’s Office of Transportation Cooperative Chairman Andy Ortega said they would proceed with the program under the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Nirerespeto po namin kung ano yung magiging apela or position ng mga kongresista, on the part of the DOTr family ang order po sa amin, ang desisyon ng ating pangulo, firm na po yung deadline December 31, nangyari na po…so ang DOTr family po regarding sa programa ng PUVMP, regarding to give what is due to commuters, 100 per cent pong go un, tuloy-tuloy din po yung kailangan ang pagbabago to make this project better and mas magand po para sa ating mga mananankay,” Ortega said.

Ortega said unconsolidated single jeepney operators and drivers may opt to join cooperatives or seek assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), TESDA or Labor Department.

“For all operators na hindi sumama sa programa, meron pong tulong na ibibigay ang DSWD at dito naman po sa PUVMP meron pong programa through TESDA and DOLE para makatulong sa operators. Dito naman po sa mas malaking numero, yung ating mga drivers…sila po ay may pagkakataon para tuloy-tuloy ang kanilang trabaho. Sila po ay puwedeng lumipat sa mga kooperatiba or korporasyon para ituloy ang kanilang hanapbuhay,” Ortega explained.

DOTr: NO BASIS FOR P50 FARE UNDER PUVMP

In a press conference at the LTFRB office in Quezon City, Ortega contradicted claims that PUVMP could lead to higher fares.

“Klaro po, there is no basis to make such conclusion that fare increase will reach P40-P50. In the 6-years of our historical data regarding minimum fare for our modern and traditional jeepney, 2017 when the modern jeepney came in, ang minimum fare po ng traditional (jeepney) was P9, ang modern (jeepney) was P11 we have a P2 difference. Fast forward 6-years, 2023…ang minimum po ng ating traditional is 13 (pesos) at ang ating modern is 15 (pesos), so the 2-peso difference still retained after 6 years so if we add 5-years from now….which is supposedly the study or conclusion of certain group that it will reached 50 (pesos)…wala pong basehan yun. Ang fare increase is basically a decision by LTFRB,” Ortega said.

According to Ortega, one of the major basis for LTFRB to approve the fare hike is the price of crude oil.

The LTFRB also emphasized that jeepney cooperatives and corporations have their own choice on what brand of public utility jeepney unit to buy.

According to LTFRB Technical Division chief Joel Bolanos, they have no hand on what brand cooperatives are going to use.

“Yun pong pagbili o pagpili ng mga providers ay naka-mandato po yun ng mga kooperatiba o korporasyon. Sila po ang namimili kung ano ang bibilhin, kung sino po ang gusto nilang bilhan. Basta ang importante ay mayroong certificate of compliance na pasado sa Philippine National Standards na binigay ng DTI so hindi po totoo na nakikialam ang LTFRB doon, ang katotohanan sila ang may option,” Bolano said.

“Ligal po ang ginagawa ng kasalakuyang DOTr, malayang nakakapamili ang mga kooperatiba sa pagkuha ng modernong sasakyan. Yun po yung ignagawa ng ating DOTr family, wala kaming impluwensiya, wala kaming sinu-suggest sa ating mga kooperatiba. They have the freedom to choose on the models, on the manufacturers, that is there option so malaya silang nakakapamili, walang impluwensiya at never nag-impluwensiya ang kasalukuyang DOTr family sa pagpili ng kanilang mga vehicles,” Ortega added.

When asked for the list of PUJ suppliers for the modern jeepney, the DOTr official said all the accredited suppliers were approved by the previous administration.

According to LTFRB’s Joel Bolano, there are 54 models of modern jeepneys available.

“May 54 types of model tayo ng modern units, yung mga lately na na-accredit na mga iconic jeeepney nakasama na po dun,”Bolano added.

