LTFRB not ready for PUV modernization: lawmaker

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is not ready to implement the PUV modernization program, a lawmaker investigating the program said Thursday.

"Base sa naging meeting sa Kongreso, makikita na parang hindi handa ang LTFRB dun sa PUVMP. Parang hindi nila alam kung paano ipatutupad ang programa, parang hindi sila nagkaroon ng konsultasyon sa mga jeepney driver at operator," Rep. Agustina Pancho, House of Representatives committee on transportation vice-chairperson, said in an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Parang ang pagkukulang 'yung impormasyon na dapat nilang ibigay sa mga jeepney driver/operator. Ang pagkakamali, nasa LTFRB, sa nakarang administrasyon."

Pancho urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to study the PUV modernization program further, noting that many families will be hurt by its implementation.

"Kung maari pakinggan ni PBBM na sana ay aralin muna nating mabuti itong modernization program kasi marami ang masasaktan dito. Isang sektor na napakalaki, yung mga driver, operator at ang kanilang mga pamilya. Dapat tingnan mabuti yung kakayanan ng jeepney driver/operator kung kayang bayaran o hindi. Dun pa lang sa pagko-consolidate, marami ng problema. Nagkakaroon ng pagdududa sa paglikha ng kooperatiba."

Under the PUV modernization program, individual operators were required by government to ‘consolidate’ or join cooperatives and corporations for easier processing of bank loans when they avail of the modernized public utility vehicles.

During the motu proprio hearing of the House Committee on Transportation, driver-operator Philip Burata narrated how they lost ownership and rights over their jeepneys after joining a company, despite an earlier agreement that they would still be allowed to manage their fleet.

Gumastos po kami para sa sasakyan namin, natransfer ang franchise namin sa kanila. Ginastusan namin ang mga garahe in compliance with the requirements of the LTFRB pero wala kaming pangalan sa kanilang corporation,” Burata said.



He added that the jeepneys were forcibly taken by the corporation.



“Nag-file sila ng carnapping against us. Apat kami na nagkaroon ng kaso ng carnapping, 38 counts of carnapping. Iyong 44 units na na-aapprove sa aming ruta naibigay sa amin na kami ang nagma-manage, kinuha nila yong apat sa lansangan by force, binigyan ng pera ang mga driver,” he said.



After constant prodding from several lawmakers, LTFRB agreed to review the implementation of the program to address these concerns.