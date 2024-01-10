Members of transport groups PISTON and Manibela hold a protest rally in Mendiola, Manila on December 29, 2023, to demand the scrapping of the government's December 31 deadline to consolidate their franchises with the PUV modernization program. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday agreed to ‘recalibrate’ the PUV modernization program after hearing the concerns of drivers and operators who have joined companies and cooperatives.



During the motu proprio hearing of the House Committee on Transportation, driver-operator Philip Burata narrated how they lost ownership and rights over their jeepneys after joining a company, despite an earlier agreement that they would still be allowed to manage their fleet.



Under the PUV modernization program, individual operators were required by government to ‘consolidate’ or join cooperatives and corporations for easier processing of bank loans when they avail of the modernized public utility vehicles.

“Gumastos po kami para sa sasakyan namin, natransfer ang franchise namin sa kanila. Ginastusan namin ang mga garahe in compliance with the requirements of the LTFRB pero wala kaming pangalan sa kanilang corporation,” Burata said.



He added that the jeepneys were forcibly taken by the corporation.



“Nag-file sila ng carnapping against us. Apat kami na nagkaroon ng kaso ng carnapping, 38 counts of carnapping. Iyong 44 units na na-aapprove sa aming ruta naibigay sa amin na kami ang nagma-manage, kinuha nila yong apat sa lansangan by force, binigyan ng pera ang mga driver,” he said.



After constant prodding from several lawmakers, LTFRB agreed to review the implementation of the program to address these concerns.



“Base po doon sa mga kwento na narinig namin, there is a necessity ngayon to recalibrate o ire-evaluate iyong proseso ng aming ahensya, together with the Office of Transport Cooperative who is managing these cooperatives. So we will take a second look a hard look po para itong mga ganitong issues po ay hindi na po maulit,” LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III said during the hearing.



While the LTFRB said that 70% of the jeepney units in the country have joined the PUV modernization program, some drivers and operators also revealed that they were only forced to apply for consolidation.

“Iyong mga umikot nga po sa mga bahay po ng mga operators at sa terminal ay may pinirmahan na undertaking. Na ibig sabihin na kailangan pumirma ang individual operator na kapag hindi pumirma ay hindi na sila makakabyahe sa January 1 hanggang 31. Kaya maraming natakot at nagpirmahan,” PISTON President Mody Floranda said.



“Unang una sumapi po ang karamihan ng consolidation dahil kung hindi ka sasapi sa kooperatiba o korporasyon ay hindi ka bibigyan ng permit para makabyahe. Sa totoo lamang po nagkanda-leche leche ang buhay ng driver at operator dahil sa consolidation,” said Elmer Foro, the lead convenor of No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition.



Committee Chairman Cong. Romeo Acop also lambasted the agency for insisting on the consolidation deadline of Dec. 31, 2023 despite low accomplishment in rationalization of routes for the modernized vehicles.



“If you are given 5.5 billion [budget for the program], ito lang ang ipapakita ninyo? 10% ng route rationalization? 70% ng consolidation? Kung hindi niyo pa tinakot ay hindi aabot sa ganitong porsyento na ganito?” Acop asked.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III explained that they continue to rationalize the routes since PUV modernization is a “continuing program”.



“While it is true that it is only 10% of the LPTRP [local public transport route plan], there is 1,069 or 68% or the LGUs already have submitted their local public transport plan. This is a 10-year program, hindi lang ito matatapos ng isang taon,” Guadiz said.



The consolidation deadline needed to be enforced since the implementation of the PUV modernization program is done in stages, he also said.



The LTFRB also vowed to assist the 38,000 drivers and operators who did not make it to the deadline of the fleet consolidation.



“Marami pong programa dyan ang LTFRB. Sa isang sasakyan po, hindi lang naman isa ang driver po dyan. Kasi 8 hours shift niyan so kung 16 hours ang byahe, dalawang driver na agad iyan. sa fleet management system mayroong mekaniko, mayroong dispatcher , diyan po pwedeng mapunta ang mga madi-displace,” he said.



MODEL OF MODERNIZED JEEPNEYS



It was also revealed during the hearing that an operator needs to make at least P7,000 in daily revenue to afford at least one modernized vehicle which, according to some lawmakers, costs up to more than P2-M.



E-Francisco Motors suggested that the government favors the locally manufactured ones.



Aside from the fact they still carry the iconic style of Philippine jeepneys, these are also cheaper that the imported ones.



“Imbes na bumili ng makina na pagkamahal mahal mula sa ibang bansa, ang ginawa natin nag-hire tayo ng magagaling na engineers, mula sa mga magagaling na kumpanya,” Elmer Franciso of E-Francisco Motors, said.



“Kung ibababa natin ang presyo sa 985,000 baka hindi na kailangan umutang ang mga drivers and operators sa mga bangko. Wala pang interest,” he added.

The LTFRB stressed to lawmakers that they do not dictate on the models of modernized vehicles and the operators can still choose the type as long as it follows the parameters set by the program.



Transport group Manibela, on the other hand, asserted that traditional jeepneys could still be rehabilitated without joining any corporation or cooperative.



“Iyong na-modernize po namin nakakatayo kami sa loob, fully equipped with CCTV, with dash cam, may wifi, via satellite pa, baka sila noon. Iyong pintuan automatic, nasa gilid na lang din, iyong engine na lang ang hinihintay namin,” Mar Valbuena said.



Following these concerns, Committee Vice Chair Cong. Dan Fernandez appealed to his colleagues to pass a resolution to urge Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr to rethink his earlier order that insisted on the deadline of fleet consolidation.



Acop however noted that they lacked proper quorum and insisted that the matter be discussed at the next scheduled hearing.