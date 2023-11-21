'Parati tayong minamaliit': 2 transport groups combine strike

Watch more on iWantTFC

Twin transport groups are set to combine forces Wednesday for a transport strike to protest the government's jeepney modernization program.

Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said Manibela members and other groups will assemble in UP Diliman before going to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office in Commonwealth.

The caravan will then proceed to Welcome Rotonda to meet up with fellow transport group PISTON.

Valbuena said transport groups decided to schedule the strike on different days to better show the possible effect of removing traditional jeepneys from the streets.

"Parati kasi tayong minamaliit na isang araw lang itong mga transport group na ito, mga patay-gutom iyong mga tsuper at operator na ito, hindi nila kakayanin. Na-cha-challenge po kami na tuwing minamaliit kami, nag iisip din kami ng ibang paraan na ma challenge din sila," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Some 100,000 Manibela members and other transport groups in National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Region 4a, Western and Central Visayas are expected to join the strike.

Authorities earlier clarified that traditional jeepneys would still be allowed to ply the roads as long as they joined a cooperative or corporation.

Transport regulators also said the consolidation of operators into coops or corporations is not synonymous with phaseout, which would take place much later in the implementation of the 10-component modernization plan.