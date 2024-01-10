Commuters are stranded along the Commonwealth Avenue during the nationwide Jeepney Transport Strike in Quezon City on September 30, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A lawmaker on Wednesday recommended that the deadline of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program to be moved to a later date.

Lone District of Santa Rosa, Laguna Representative Dan Fernandez has motioned during the motu proprio inquiry into the status of implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program on Wednesday for the Committee on Transportation to make a resolution recommending to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reschedule the January 31, 2024 deadline given to unconsolidated public utility vehicles to ply their routes.

The House Committee on Transportation will draft a resolution recommending to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reconsider the January 31, 2024 deadline of the PUV consolidation in line with the PUV modernization program.@ABSCBNNews — Jose Padilla Carretero (@Jose_Carretero8) January 10, 2024

Fernandez said on his motion that the rescheduling of the deadline improvement of the government modernization program of the government. He also asked to consider the welfare of the jeepney drivers who will be affected by the program.

“I move that we request that the President of this country to re-adjust, to reschedule the deadline on January 3 considering all the imperative revelations of all the events that we have discussed in this hearing concerning a lot of things for the betterment of the modernization program of the government, to make it more effective and to consider the welfare of the Filipino drivers who will be directly affected by this deadline on January 31,” Fernandez said.

The motion was duly seconded but Committee Chairperson Representative Romeo Acop said the motion will be archived since the committee does not have the required numbers of members who will approve the motion.

He said the resolution will now be drafted for approval of the committee members at the next hearing.

