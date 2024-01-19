People wait for buses inside a terminal in Davao City on May 6, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Transportation on Friday clarified that Davao was undergoing its own version of the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP).

The DOTr said it was embarking on a bus-based public transport system for Davao – called Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) – that is separate yet complementary to the PUVMP.

Also known as DavaoBus, the DPTMP involves the establishment of dedicated bus lanes, depots and terminals over a 600-kilometer route network.

The DavaoBus Project will utilize modern buses that complied with the PUVMP.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the DavaoBus covers nine routes that will be connected to key areas in Davao City, Panabo City, and Davao del Norte.

The DOTr said the project would create an "intelligent transport system" using environment-friendly buses and modernized PUVs with standardized operations and reliable bus schedules.

The agency said DavaoBus is an expanded version of the successful EDSA Busway.

The DOTr issued the clarification following reports that jeepney drivers in Davao City would not be impacted by the PUVMP.