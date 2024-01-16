MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney protest results in blockade

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Traffic is stalled on Quezon Avenue near the Welcome Rotonda between Quezon City and Manila as the jeepney drivers' protest is blocked by police from proceeding to Mendiola on Tuesday. The jeepney drivers held their program at the rotonda, as they continue to oppose the impending phaseout of jeepneys under the government's modernization program.

