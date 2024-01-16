MULTIMEDIA
Jeepney protest results in blockade
Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 16 2024 08:34 PM
Traffic is stalled on Quezon Avenue near the Welcome Rotonda between Quezon City and Manila as the jeepney drivers' protest is blocked by police from proceeding to Mendiola on Tuesday. The jeepney drivers held their program at the rotonda, as they continue to oppose the impending phaseout of jeepneys under the government's modernization program.
