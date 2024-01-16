MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers, operators vow to hold more transport protests

ABS-CBN News

Drivers and operators belonging to MANIBELA and PISTON staged another transport protest against the PUV modernization program on Tuesday, as they continue to appeal for reconsideration from the government.

The Land Transportation Franchise Regulatory Board earlier announced that jeepney drivers and operators who failed to apply for consolidation into a cooperation or corporation as part of the mandatory franchise consolidation will be tagged as "colorum" and will be apprehended starting February 1.

This comes after the government extended the deadline for a month from the original December 31 deadline.

However, drivers and operators cited the high cost of modern units, making it difficult for most to comply.

Groups appealed for reconsideration as members expressed willingness to form cooperatives but hope to keep their individual franchises and ownership of their respective units

The groups vowed to conduct another mobilization before the deadline until the government listens to their appeal.

Drivers and operators under the groups Manibela and PISTON assemble at the University of the Philippines as they begin their transport protest on January 16, 2024. Policemen form a barricade near Welcome Rotonda as drivers and operators Manibela and PISTON hold a transport protest from Quezon City to Mendiola on January 16, 2024.