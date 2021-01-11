Killer cop Nuezca dismissed from PNP

Mugshot of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca as murder charges are filed against him a day after he shot his 2 neighbors in Paniqui town

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday dismissed from service Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, the suspect in the brutal killing of a mother and son in Tarlac.

In a press briefing, PNP chief Police Gen. Debold Sinas announced Nuezca's dismissal as an administrative penalty after shooting his unarmed neighbors in December.

"That's it. That completes the cycle of investigation involving ex Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca," Sinas said.

Nuezca has entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment on Jan. 7, according to Paniqui Municipal Police Station chief Noriel Rombaoa.

Due to a dispute over a holiday noisemaker, Nuezca shot to death mother and son - Sonia Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25 - in Paniqui, Tarlac. The incident was caught on video and went viral on social media.

The attack drew widespread condemnation, with some officials calling for reforms in the PNP and netizens pleading to stop the killings.