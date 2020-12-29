Killer cop Nuezca transferred to BJMP jail

Mugshot of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca as double murder charges are filed against him a day after he shot his 2 neighbors in Paniqui town, Tarlac.

MANILA - The suspect in the brutal killing of a mother and son in Tarlac has been transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), police said Tuesday.

Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca was turned over to Paniqui Municipal Jail late Monday afternoon upon orders of a local court while he awaits trial for the twin slay, the town's police chief Noriel Rombaoa told Teleradyo.

The police officer underwent medical test and a rapid test for COVID-19 before he was moved to the BJMP facility, Rombaoa added. He will also undergo mandatory quarantine.

Nuezca is facing criminal and administrative charges after shooting his neighbors Sonia Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony, 25, during a quarrel in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 20.

He was charged with 2 counts of murder and was detained at the Paniqui Police Station.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has promised to fast-track the dismissal proceedings of Nuezca within a month. Nuezca was formerly assigned at the Parañaque police crime laboratory.

Footage of the incident showing the police officer shooting the unarmed victims at point blank drew widespread condemnation on social media.