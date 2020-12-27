Mother, son killed by cop in Tarlac laid to rest

Family members turn emotional before Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on December 27, 2020, a week after PNP Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca shot them at their home, caught on video that went viral. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The mother and her son who were killed by a policeman in Paniqui town, Tarlac after an altercation over an improvised cannon were laid to rest Sunday.

Hundreds joined the funeral procession of Sonia, 55, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, who were shot dead a week ago by their neighbor Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca.

Hundreds join the Gregorio's funeral procession in Paniqui Tarlac, Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/nRM8MFg5GS — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) December 27, 2020

The two were buried at the Paniqui Garden of Angels Memorial Park.

In a video of the killing that made rounds on social media, Sonia could be seen pacifying while hugging his son Frank, both unarmed, in an attempt to stop an encounter with the policeman.

LOOK: Burial site all set, where mother and son Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio will be laid to rest Sunday.



On Dec 20, just minutes before the brutal killing, Sonia was pacifying, hugging his son Frank in an attempt to stop an encounter with cop killer PSSgt Jonel Nuezca. pic.twitter.com/3sFg6uvlQI — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) December 27, 2020

Nuezca, who is assigned at the Parañaque City police crime laboratory, is already detained as he faces criminal charges of murder and administrative cases over the Gregorios' slay.

In 2019, 2 cases of grave misconduct for homicide were filed against him but were dismissed "for lack of substantial evidence."

He was last meted with a demotion over an alleged 2014 extortion incident.

--With reports from Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News