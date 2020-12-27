Mother, son killed by cop in Tarlac laid to rest

MANILA - The mother and her son who were killed by a policeman in Paniqui town, Tarlac after an altercation over an improvised cannon were laid to rest Sunday.
Hundreds joined the funeral procession of Sonia, 55, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, who were shot dead a week ago by their neighbor Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca.
The two were buried at the Paniqui Garden of Angels Memorial Park.
In a video of the killing that made rounds on social media, Sonia could be seen pacifying while hugging his son Frank, both unarmed, in an attempt to stop an encounter with the policeman.
Nuezca, who is assigned at the Parañaque City police crime laboratory, is already detained as he faces criminal charges of murder and administrative cases over the Gregorios' slay.
In 2019, 2 cases of grave misconduct for homicide were filed against him but were dismissed "for lack of substantial evidence."
He was last meted with a demotion over an alleged 2014 extortion incident.
--With reports from Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News
Sonia Gregorio, Frnak Anthony Gregorio, Jonel Nuezca, Paniqui, Tarlac, Tarlac twin slay, regions, regional news