PNP aims to resolve Tarlac killer cop case within 30 days

A member of the Rosales Municipal Police Station in Pangasinan checks the Beretta 9mm pistol of Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca who surrendered there for killing his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, allegedly over an argument on the use of an improvised cannon, in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Rosales MPS

MANILA - The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service said Tuesday it aims to resolve within 30 days the case of Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, who shot dead an unarmed mother and her son in Paniqui town, Tarlac.

Should Nuezca be found guilty, he will be disqualified from public service and will lose all his benefits except the conversion of his accumulated leaves to monetary value, said PNP-IAS Inspector Gen. Atty. Alfegar Triambulo.

"Mamadaliin natin ang kaso kasi pag tumagal, lugi po, aggrieved na po ang biktima kasi justice delayed, justice denied, lugi din ang gobyerno kasi siya ay sumasahod kasi meron tayo sa batas ng presumption of innocence until proven guilty," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We will try to fast-track this case because if it drags on, the victims' family will be aggrieved due to delayed and denied justice and government will also suffer because Nuezca is still being paid as under the law there is presumption of innocence until proven guilty.)

"Ngayon susubukan naming tapusin ng 30 days 'yan. Nandito ako papunta ng Tarlac para personal na i-monitor ang takbo ng kaso."

(We will try to resolve this case in 30 days. I'm on my way to Tarlac to personally monitor the case.)

A video clip of Nuezca shooting his victims Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregor will greatly help in the investigation, Triambulo said.

"'Yung kaniyang video ay malaki po 'yung bagay, punto kasi 'di po yan nagsisinungaling. Sabi nga 'yung picture or video na yan speak a thousand words," he said.

(The video is a big deal, a big point because it does not lie. As they say, a picture or video speaks a thousand words.)

Aside from administrative case, Nuezca is facing 2 counts of murder. President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered the PNP to ensure Nuezca would face the punishment he deserves.