'May topak': Duterte claims Tarlac killer cop has mental illness

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered the Philippine National Police to make sure that Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca – who brutally shot to death an unarmed mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac - will face the punishment he deserves.

Duterte, who was shown the video Monday afternoon, claimed that Nuezca is suffering from a mental illness, causing him to do what he did.

"Baka hindi ninyo talaga nakuha ah, pero I don't think...isa lang itong klaseng pulis na ito. May sakit ito sa utak. Topak. I'm just wondering why he was able to, nakalusot sa neuro, you couldn't detect a person by the way he answers 'yung mga test sa neuro," he said.

(I don't think, he may be an isolated case. He has a mental problem. I'm just wondering how he was able to pass the neuro test. You couldn't detect a person by the way he answers a neuro test.)

However, Duterte presented neither proof nor medical diagnosis that Nuezca has a mental illness.

PNP records, meanwhile, showed that in his last 10 years in service, Nuezca faced 6 charges including grave misconduct, serious neglect of duty, refusal to undergo a drug test, an administrative case, and suspension. The two homicide cases he faced in 2019 were dismissed due to lack of substantial evidence.

Duterte also said that although he supports policemen, he will not condone them if they do something wrong.

"T******* 'yung g*go na 'yun. 'Di ba sinabi ko, you do it right, I'm with you. You do it wrong, and there will be hell to pay. 'Yun ang sinabi ko sa aking SONA," he said.

(I told you, you do it right, I'm with you. You do it wrong, and there will be hell to pay. That's what I said during my SONA.)

'BRUTAL'

He said what Nuezca did was "brutal".

"I don't think you can escape the rigors of justice because nakuha sa TV, pati ako napanganga. Walang kuwenta. That's unfair and brutal masyado. Kung ako ang nandiyan, ewan ko lang. Pero I do not like oppression," Duterte said.

(I don't think you can escape the rigours of justice because it was caught on camera, even I was dumbfounded. It was senseless. That's unfair and too brutal. If I were there, I don't know. But I do not like oppression.)

"Ikulong ninyo 'yun. 'Wag ninyong bitawan 'yung yawa na 'yun," he added.

(Put him in jail. Don't release him.)

On Sunday afternoon, Nuezca shot a mother and her son - Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, - multiple times following an argument allegedly over an improvised cannon.

As seen in now-viral videos, the murders happened after the minor daughter of the cop, who proudly shouted "My father is a policeman”, was briefly mocked by Sonya. This triggered the policeman to shot dead the Gregorios.

The policeman, who is assigned at the Parañaque City police crime laboratory, was off-duty when the incident took place. He later surrendered to police.

Prosecutors in Tarlac found probable cause to charge Nuezca with 2 counts of murder.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has said Duterte will not protect Nuezca, with the killings to be treated as "ordinary murder cases" since it was not related to his job as a policeman.

Duterte's statement on Nuezca echoes PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas' earlier statement that the incident is an "isolated" case.

'KILLER COPS'

The brutal murder of the Gregorios by a police officer follows a string of killings involving policemen.

Just a few days ago, 2 policemen were tagged in the abduction and killing of a man from Baguio City.

Police officers were also involved in the killing of ex-soldier Winston Ragos in April, as well as the killing of four soldiers in Jolo, Sulu in June.

Swept to power in 2016, Duterte launched his centerpiece anti-narcotics drive that saw thousands of drug suspects killed.

He had promised to protect the police and military involved in the deadly campaign and would not allow anyone to go to jail.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte ordered state forces to shoot quarantine violators dead.

