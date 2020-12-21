Policeman in viral slay video indicted for double murder

A member of the Rosales Municipal Police Station in Pangasinan checks the Beretta 9mm pistol of Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca who surrendered there for killing his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, allegedly over an argument on the use of an improvised cannon, in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Rosales MPS

MANILA – Prosecutors in Tarlac on Monday found probable cause to charge Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca – who brutally shot to death an unarmed mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac – with 2 counts of murder, according to a document released by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

READ: Copy of Tarlac Provincial Prosecutor’s Office’s resolution finding probable cause to charge PSMSgt Jonel Nuezca with 2 counts of murder. SOJ Guevarra also releases copy of information (criminal charge). pic.twitter.com/UilbviPP5R — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) December 21, 2020

"No need for a parallel NBI investigation. Upon inquest, the office of the provincial prosecutor of Tarlac has found probable cause to indict respondent Jonel Nuezca for two counts of murder," Guevarra told reporters in a text message.

Guevarra earlier said he was "disturbed" by the graphic video of Nuezca's shooting.

On Sunday afternoon, Nuezca shot mother and son - Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, - multiple times following an argument over an improvised canon.

As seen on now-viral videos, the murders happened after the minor daughter of the cop who proudly shouted "my father is a policeman” was briefly mocked by Sonya. This triggered the policeman, who then shot dead the unarmed mother and son.

The policeman, who is assigned at the Parañaque City police crime laboratory, was off-duty when the incident took place. He later surrendered to Paniqui police.

Tarlac Provincial Prosecutor recommended "no bail" for Nuezca, based on the charge sheet.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas earlier condemned the incident but called it an "isolated case."

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who oversees the Philippine National Police (PNP), on Monday said he would ensure Nuezca is charged and dismissed from service.

–With reports from Johnson Manabat and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News