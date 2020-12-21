Cop behind Tarlac double murder has 2 other homicide, grave misconduct cases

Mugshot of Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca as double murder charges are filed against him a day after he shot his 2 neighbors in Paniqui town, Tarlac. Paniqui Municipal Police

MANILA - The policeman who killed an unarmed mother and son in Tarlac has a history of grave misconduct and faced 2 homicide cases in recent years, based on a document from the Philippine National Police released on Monday, a day after the erring cop committed the crime.

Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca - who brutally shot to death mother and son - Sonya Gregorio, 52 at Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25 - was charged with grave misconduct for homicide in May 2019 and December 2019, according to the document obtained by ABS-CBN News.

Both cases were dismissed "for lack of substantial evidence."

Based on his records, Nuezca was first suspended for 10 days in February 2010 for undisclosed reasons.

In 2013, he faced an administrative case for grave misconduct, but was unpunished after the case was "dropped and closed."

He was again suspended for 31 days in December 2015 after "refusing to [undergo a] drug test and leaving the testing area without permission/clearance" from National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) inspectors, according to the document.

In 2016, he was charged for "serious neglect of duty" for failing to "attend [a] court hearing as prosecution witness of a drug case," it read.

"A case of grave misconduct carries a punishment of dismissal," said Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who served as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) before he was elected to the Senate.

"'Yung refusal niya to undergo drug test and leaving the premises without permission should have prodded the PNP or NAPOLCOM to watch or monitor his activities as he might be a drug user at least," he told ABS-CBN News.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas earlier condemned the incident and called it an "isolated case."

"The PNP considers this as an isolated involvement of the person of PSSg (Nuezca). In no way will such incident affect the sworn duty of the 221,000 police personnel to serve and protect our people," he said in a statement.

"Again, let me express my sincere condolences to the family of the victims, and I am extending to them any form of assistance within my power as chief PNP to appease their emotions in this unexpected time of grief."

Criminal charges have been filed against Nuezca, he said.

Several senators earlier condemned the killing and underscored that "impunity" in the system may have been encouraging police to be "trigger-happy."

