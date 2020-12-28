PNP vows to fast track dismissal from service of killer cop Nuezca

Mugshot of Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca as double murder charges are filed against him a day after he shot his 2 neighbors in Paniqui town, Tarlac.

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed Monday to speed up the dismissal from the service of Jonel Nuezca, suspect in the viral twin slay of a mother and son in Tarlac that has outraged the nation for its brutality.

Nuezca, with a rank of Staff Sergeant after his demotion over an extortion case in 2014, is facing criminal and administrative charges after shooting dead his neighbors Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio last Dec. 20 in Paniqui, Tarlac over a feud on the latter's alleged use of an improvised cannon.

He was charged with 2 counts of murder and is detained at the Paniqui police station.

"Ongoing na ginagawa na jointly ng NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) at IAS (Internal Affairs Service) para mapabilis ang pag-dismiss niya. I could assure the public na madi-dismiss siya before the 30 days deadline," PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas told a press conference at Camp Olivas.

Nuezca was formerly assigned at the Parañaque police crime laboratory.

The PNP-IAS had earlier reported that 5 cases against Nuezca have been lodged before their office.

These include absence as witness in a court case on drug charges, escaping random drug testing, grave misconduct, and homicide.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) said they are now looking deeper into Nuezca’s absence as witness in a court hearing.

They said the presence of police officials in such proceedings is crucial to a drug case, and failure to take part can be a ground for dismissal from the service.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: