MANILA — After Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano lashed out on social media at the closure of fire stations in Enlisted Men's Barrio or Embo barangays, the interior department and a local official led the symbolic removal of a lock at a former Makati sub-station in West Rembo on Friday.

West Rembo is one of the 10 Embo barangays now under the jurisdiction of Taguig City, following a Supreme Court decision.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said he spoke to Makati Mayor Abby Binay to allow firefighters to man the stations.

“Pinayagan tayo ni Mayor Abby. Ang terminology dito ay transition, hanggang maayos talaga lahat. Ito ay simbolismo, habang pinag-uusapan, tuloy-tuloy ang serbisyo,” he said.

The fire stations were not the only facilities closed down by the Makati local government. On New Year’s day, it also announced that health centers in the Embo barangays would be shuttered following the expiration of their licenses to operate, which the Taguig government strongly refuted.

Abalos said that while health centers were not under his purview, he assured the public that the Department of Health was on top of the situation and seeking ways to solve the issue.

“Nakatutok si [Health] Secretary [Ted] Herbosa diyan at kung ano ang tulong na kailangan, nandito tayo. Tingin ko malapit na malapit na po yan maayos. Wag kayo magalala,” he said.

With the fire stations now open, the Bureau of Fire Protection said personnel from Taguig will man the facilities which now fall under the city’s jurisdiction.

Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza said, “Now, possession (of the building) is being given to the DILG”.

But whether or not the city will sell or lease the property is something that has yet to be discussed.

For decades, Taguig City and Makati City have been at odds over the ownership of the disputed properties, as well as the renowned financial district BGC, also known as Fort Bonifacio or The Fort.

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City. The Makati City government then filed an omnibus motion for reconsideration before the SC.

But in a resolution in September 2022 and made public in April 2023, the High Court's Special Third Division denied with finality Makati City's motion for reconsideration, saying that the basic issues it raised had been resolved and "duly considered" by the court in its earlier decision.

