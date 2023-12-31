Taguig fire claims lives of 2 children, injures 3 others

Firefighters put out a fire in Ususan, Taguig on December 31, 2023. Barangay Rizal Fire And Rescue Brigade FB Page

MANILA — A devastating fire hit a residential building in Barangay Ususan, Taguig City on the last day of 2023, resulting in the tragic loss of two young lives and leaving three others injured.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Taguig City received a distress call at 4:57 in the afternoon alerting them to the fire at Building 17 of MRB Condominium. Responders were immediately dispatched at 4:58 p.m.

The responders were faced with a blaze that had already engulfed 2-3 residential units.

The fire, which reached first alarm, was brought under control by 5:07 PM and authorities eventually declared the fire out by 5:27 PM.

BFP Taguig confirmed the tragic loss of two children, while three others sustained injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. — Addie Cuadra, ABS-CBN News