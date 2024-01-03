Signs indicating ownership between Makati City and Taguig City hang on the gate of Tibagan High School on August 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — The city government of Taguig criticized Makati for ceasing operations of health centers and lying-in clinics in the 10 EMBO — Enlisted Men's Barrio — barangays that are now under its jurisdiction.

In a statement, Taguig called the move a form of deception and said that health centers previously run by Makati need no license to operate unless registered as a primary care facility.

"Iisa lamang ang registered primary care facility sa EMBO, ang Pitogo Health Center, na may lisensyang tatlong taon na may bisa pa. Kaya't lahat ng health centers sa EMBO ay maaring magpatuloy ng operasyon kung gustong magbigay ng serbisyo," Taguig said.

It said that Makati just wanted to stop providing medical services to residents of EMBO, which the Supreme Court has ruled is part of Taguig.

"Hindi alintana ng Makati na ang kanilang tunay na pinahihirapan ay ang mga taong ipinaglalaban umano nila ang interes."

Taguig added that Makati Mayor Abby Binay had agreed last September for the transfer of management of the health centers by October, but claimed also that Makati had backtracked on the deal.

"Sakaling hayaan ng DOH na tuluyang isara ng Makati ang EMBO health centers at lying-in clinic, tiyak na masisira ang mga pasilidad at kagamitan rito. Mas gugustuhin pa ito ng Makati sa halip na mapakinabangan ito ng sambayanan, na siyang mismong layunin kung bakit iginawad ng Estado ang lupang kinatitirikan ng health centers."

It clarified that it is ready to provide medical services to some 300,000 residents in EMBO barangays.

A Makati official, however, said the Taguig LGU should blame itself for the halt of operations of health facilities in the 10 EMBOs.

Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza said Taguig officials have been made aware that the health centers would need a License to Operate.

“Matagal nang alam ng Taguig na magsasara ang health centers sa EMBO barangays bago pa man ito i-anunsyo ng Makati. Matagal na ring alam ng Taguig na kailangan ng License to Operate para sa health centers sa EMBO. Ito ay ipinaalala pa sa kanila ng Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) ng Department of Health (DOH) sa isang sulat noong November 21, 2023. Ano ang naging aksyon ng Taguig? WALA,” said Certeza in a statement.

Certeza stressed that Taguig was duly informed by the Department of Health (DOH) that the LGU needed to apply for a renewal of a License to Operate from the agency's Regulation, Licensing and Enforcement Division to make sure that the operation of the health centers continues.

“Ngayon, pinalalabas ng Taguig na sila ay ginigipit ng Makati. Hindi ba ito katawa-tawa? At sino ngayon ang nagsasakripisyo sa buhay at kapakanan ng mga taga-EMBO para sa politikal na interes?” said Certeza.

CATCHMENT CENTERS

Despite the closure of health centers in EMBO areas, Taguig says residents can still access medical services through their telemedicine facility.

Available na ang Telekonsulta sa nasa 200,000 residente ng "embo" barangays na nawalan ng health benefits dahil hindi na ito parte ng Makati, ayon sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Taguig.



Bukas ang teleconsultation hotlines mula 8 a.m. hanggang 5 p.m., Lunes hanggang Biyernes. | via… pic.twitter.com/Up8pX7a3UC — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 3, 2024

They have also identified health centers in the city as catchment centers for patients of EMBO barangays who may need to visit a health facility.

But Carmelita Ferrer, a health worker of Barangay South Cembo, said patients needing immediate care may come to more harm since the catchment center for their barangay is quite a distance away.

"Kaya nga po nagagalit yung ibang pasyente kasi imbis na gagaling ka, dying ka na! Kung pupunta ka ng Fort Bonifacio, Sitio 3, siyempre magta-taxi ka para komportable ka. Eh kaso naman pag nag-taxi ka, ang layo. At may schedule pa raw ang Cembo, South Cembo at Pitogo. Nakakaawa po sila, umiiyak na nga po ang matanda kanina," she said.

Health workers are usually busy assisting patients in health centers. But, on Wednesday, those in Barangay Pitogo were instead busy writing out the name and contact number of the catchment center assigned to them on small pieces of paper.

Every patient that walks through their door is greeted with a spiel expressing regret followed by the small piece of paper indicating where they should go to next.

“Ang hirap kasi another pila na naman, another schedule. Balik-balik ang nangyayari,” lamented Raul Asaldo, a senior citizen as he inquired about his upcoming ultrasound.

Aside from the inconvenience of having to travel further for a check up, one of his major concerns is the need to shell out money for maintenance medicines which, just a few days ago, he could easily get for free as registered resident of Makati.

“Ang bigat, isipin mo dati hindi kami bumibili ng gamot. Eh ngayon bibili na kami.”

This comes as the Makati LGU, on New Year’s Day, announced that Yellow Cards of residents in the EMBO barangays are no longer valid, thus cutting their access to the city’s benefits and programs.

FREE DIALYSIS SERVICES

EMBO residents face more challenges now in seeking free health services that they used to enjoy as residents of Makati.

But on Wednesdays, Taguig announced that can avail of free dialysis services and other necessary laboratory tests prior the procedure.

“Magtungo sa Taguig City Dialysis Center, 3rd Floor, Center for the Elderly Building, Ipil-ipil Street. Bago pumunta sa Dialysis Center kailangan munang tumawag sa 0918-487-6787 upang ma-reserba at ma-kumprima ang inyong appointment,” it said.