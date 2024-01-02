'EMBO' residents lose benefits from Makati’s Yellow and Blu cards

MANILA — Residents of the 'EMBO' barangays have lost access to Makati City’s programs and benefits. This, as the city government announced that the Yellow and Blu cards they hold are no longer valid effective January 1.

On its social media account, the local government also said that while it wants to continue the operations of health centers and lying-in clinics in the 10 barangays, their licenses to operate have expired, leaving them with no choice but to close down.

For Reynaldo Tambolero, a stroke survivor who also figured in an accident last year, the Yellow card allowed him to seek medical services without shelling out a single centavo.

“Yung pagka-stroke ko malaking bagay talaga. Ina-ano ako ng mga doktor, gamot, check-up. ‘Pag labas ko, last na hospital ko, P300 dapat. Pero wala akong nilabas,” he said.

With his Yellow card no longer valid, he says he cannot help but worry over medical expenses.

“’Yun nga ang pinangangambahan ko. Sana 'wag lang ako magkasakit ulit kasi wala nang (pang-)hospital, wala na lahat. Wala naman akong pambayad. Ngayon nga masakit na naman ang ulo ko. Pinagpapasa-Diyos ko na lang na sana ‘wag mangyari ulit ang stroke.”

YELLOW AND BLU CARD BENEFITS

On its website, Makati LGU says Yellow card holders are able to access “government-subsidized health care to cardholders and registered dependents, city government workers and other qualified beneficiaries at the city-run Ospital ng Makati (OsMak), the city’s 26 barangay health centers, satellite laboratories, and three birthing facilities.”

This is aside from referrals to partner-facilities like the Makati Medical Center for availing specialized medical and diagnostic services.

Holders of the Yellow card at the OsMak, whose bills amount P5,000 or less, get the services free of charge. While those whose bills exceed P5,000 are charged a uniform rate of P500.

The Blu card, on the other hand, is a benefit for senior citizens in Makati which entitle them to cash benefits depending on their age as well as free movies in some malls in the city.

Makati senior citizens are also able to enjoy other incentives like birthday cakes, groceries, and maintenance medicines from the local government.

In a statement, the local government said that while the Blu card is no longer valid, residents in EMBO barangays can still use them as a valid ID and as a debit card.

RESIDENTS HOPEFUL FOR TAGUIG BENEFITS

Joje Fuentes, a resident of West Rembo who just recently turned 60 years old, says she is hopeful that they would be able to enjoy the same benefits in Makati, if not more.

“Sa Makati, maganda ang pribilehiyo sa mga tao. Sana po mas higitan pa ni Mayor Lani Cayetano ang binibigay ng Makati,” she said.

The local government of Taguig has yet to release a statement on the benefits of its new residents in the EMBO barangays.

But in October 2023, it said that through its Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs, elderly residents in EMBO barangays are able to access the city’s Center for the Elderly.

Here, the elderly are able to “avail of free services including sauna, massage sessions, foot spa, movie screenings, and refreshments.”

The termination of the validity of the Yellow and Blu cards came after a Supreme Court decision which awarded jurisdiction over the 10 EMBO — Enlisted Men's Barrios — barangays to the City of Taguig.

