Uniformed personnel participate during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School in Makati on August 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The local government of Makati on Saturday accused the city of Taguig of "forcibly taking over" the public schools affected by a Supreme Court decision on their long-standing territorial dispute.

Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza said the public schools in question are properties that belong to their local government.

Among those supposedly affected were some schools in the "EMBO" barangays.

Fourteen schools affected by the transfer are in the EMBO area, namely:

Makati Science High School

Comembo Elementary School

Rizal Elementary School

Pembo Elementary School

Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino High School

Tibagan High School

Fort Bonifacio Elementary School

Fort Bonifacio High School

Pitogo Elementary School

Pitogo High School

Cembo Elementary School

East Rembo Elementary School

West Rembo Elementary School

South Cembo Elementary School

The parents and students of the affected schools are facing plenty of uncertainties because of the territorial dispute.

“Bilang kinatawan ng mga magulang at guro sa Makati, ang totoong nararamdaman namin ay nangangamba kami pagka't 'di namin alam kung ano mangyayari sa kinabukasan. Kami po ay nalulungkot kasi kami mga magulang ay talagang naiipit sa pangyayari pong ito,” said Mark Christian Galang, chairperson of the Federation of Makati Parents and Teachers Association.

One parent said she hopes that they will still receive the same benefits they had under the Makati supervision.

“Lahat halos ultimo sa sapatos, medyas, papel, [at] uniform — lahat po provided ng Makati," said Jasmine, who has a child enrolled in one of the schools mentioned.

Meanwhile, the local government of Taguig fired back at the recent statement made by Certeza, branding it as a lie and another desperate attempt to mislead the public.

They said the Department of Education (DepEd) issued Memorandum Order 2023-735, transferring the management and supervision of affected schools within these barangays from the DepEd Division of Makati to the Division of Taguig and Pateros.

In the said memorandum, pending full transition it stated that the Regional Payroll System Unit of DepEd will handle the salary of the teachers and personnel affected by the transfer.

